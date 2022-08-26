Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to build 1,342 temples in AP

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy announced on Thursday that to promote Hindu Sanatana Dharma and to contain religious conversions, the TTD will construct 1,342 Srivari temples across the State.He said an MoU was signed to this effect by the TTD with the State Endowments Department and Samarasata Seva Foundation on Thursday at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati.

Initially, construction of 120 temples out of 1,342 will be taken up. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD EO said as per the direction of TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, a committee has collected the details of the list of temples, identified land and the details have been submitted to the Samarasata Seva Foundation.

The EO said 500 temples have been constructed under SRIVANI Trust funds.

He said the TTD has constituted the SRIVANI Trust in 2019 for the rejuvenation of old and dilapidated Hindu temples. “As of now, Rs 500 crore has been received in the form of donations to the Trust. The trust funds are used to undertake necessary repairs and for providing financial assistance to the temples for Dhoopa, Deepa and Naivedyam. A new policy will be announced at the SRIVANI Trust board meeting scheduled on September 3,” the TTD EO said.Samarasata Seva foundation chairman Talluru Vishnu said the construction of 1,342 Srivari temples will be completed in the next six months.TTD JEO Sri Veerabrahmam, Samarasata Seva foundation representative Sri Trinath were also present.

TTD to procure organic products from farmers

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy assured the organic farmers that the TTD would purchase the organic crops raised by them. His assurance came on Thursday during the training programme for nodal Goshala operators and organic farmers held at the SVETA Bhavan in Tirupati when he visited the several stalls set up on the premises by organic farmers. Jalagam Shyam, an organic farmer from Podi village of Thottabedu mandal, explained his problems in growing organic rice and vegetables and marketing.

Later, the TTD chairman said that TTD would purchase all organic products such as jaggery, rice, pulses with minimum support price. He directed officials to buy all products of the farmer Sri Shyam .

He along with EO also tasted the organic jaggery brought by the farmer Sheshadri Reddy of Mugunta village, SR Puram, Chittoor District. He also inspected a rangoli drawn by farmers using the Nava Dhanya, leaves and vegetables.

Earlier, addressing as Chief Guest at the inaugural session of a two-day training programme for nodal Goshala operators at the SVETA Bhavan in Tirupati, Subba Reddy said that with a goal to make soil pesticide-free, the TTD will conduct training programs in every district soon. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focussing on motivating the farmers to encourage organic farming by setting up an exclusive department, the first-of-its-kind by any government in the country.

