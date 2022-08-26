YSRC, TDP workers clash in Kuppam

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Tension gripped Kuppam constituency for the second consecutive day as activists of the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP clashed and resorted to stone pelting on Thursday.Suspected YSRC cadre vandalised Anna Canteen in the town even before it was inaugurated by TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Following the clashes, police used lathi-charge against activists of both the parties to control the situation.RTC bus depot in Kuppam suspended all services in view of the unrest and public transport was also disrupted for over five hours. In anticipation of the tension, private educational institutions had announced a holiday.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

during a protest against YSRC’s

‘barbaric attack’ on Anna

Canteen in Kuppam | Express

It may be noted that Naidu arrived in Kuppam, his home constituency, on Wednesday for a three-day tour. The YSRC gave a call to obstruct the TDP chief’s tour, after activists of both the parties clashed at Kollupalli in Ramakuppam mandal on Wednesday.

It has been reported that a group of YSRC leaders led by MLC Krishna Raghava Bharath and Chittoor MP N Reddeppa staged a protest at YSR statue junction near Kuppam bus stand, opposing TDP leaders’ attacks in Ramakuppam. Later, a group of YSRC activists rushed to the Anna Canteen and wrecked the temporary structure, including posters and other publicity material.

Following this, TDP activists in the town rushed to the residence of Kuppam YSRC in-charge and MLC K Bharath on Palace Road. Meanwhile, police intervened and obstructed the mob from reaching the MLC’s house.

Responding, Naidu staged a sit-in protest and came down heavily on the ruling YSRC. Terming it a black day in Kuppam’s history, the TDP chief alleged that local police failed to discharge their duties. He further questioned if police system even existed in the State.Meanwhile, Chittoor police prevented vehicles from entering Kuppam town through the tri-junction and also deployed huge forces in the town.

“Why have the YSRC leaders not bee arrested or shifted to a police station for vandalising Anna Canteen. How can the State government cancel bus services and close schools in Kuppam,” he questioned.

He further said they arranged for food to the needy where the YSRC workers resorted to damage the canteen. “TDP is not scared of such attacks. If such incidents repeat, party activists will not mind going into their (YSRC activists) houses for counter attacks,” Naidu warned and added that the TDP will fight against the YSRC legally.

