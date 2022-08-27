Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu behind violence in Kuppam: Minister Nageswara Rao

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said Naidu had never treated the people of Kuppam as anything but vote machines.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

TDP activists take out a rally in Kuppam on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks against the YSRC government, Civil Supplies Minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao alleged that Naidu was behind the unrest in Kuppam. He demanded Naidu’s arrest immediately.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said Naidu had never treated the people of Kuppam as anything but vote machines. He threw down the gauntlet to the TDP chief for an open debate on development of Kuppam.

He said, “The difference between Jagan and Naidu is that  the former thinks of public while latter is selfish, which is evident from how they conduct themselves and welfare programmes are implemented during their respective regimes.”

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu  lambasted TDP chief for his comments on the police department. “Naidu’s speech clearly shows that he is desperate to save TDP,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuppam TDP Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp