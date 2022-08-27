Chandrababu Naidu behind violence in Kuppam: Minister Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks against the YSRC government, Civil Supplies Minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao alleged that Naidu was behind the unrest in Kuppam. He demanded Naidu’s arrest immediately.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said Naidu had never treated the people of Kuppam as anything but vote machines. He threw down the gauntlet to the TDP chief for an open debate on development of Kuppam.

He said, “The difference between Jagan and Naidu is that the former thinks of public while latter is selfish, which is evident from how they conduct themselves and welfare programmes are implemented during their respective regimes.”

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu lambasted TDP chief for his comments on the police department. “Naidu’s speech clearly shows that he is desperate to save TDP,” he said.

