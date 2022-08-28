Chandrababu instigated TDP cadre to resort to violence: Peddireddy

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Blaming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu squarely responsible for violence in Kuppam, Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday alleged that Naidu instigated his party cadres to resort to violence fearing his defeat on his home turf in the next Assembly elections. “Naidu has been winning from Kuppam with his tyrannical acts for the last three decades. He has once again indulged in hooliganism, which is evident during his recent three-day tour of his Assembly constituency,” Peddireddy charged.Speaking to mediapersons here, Peddireddy said though the TDP cadres went berserk tearing down YSRC banners and destroying the party flag posts, the YSRC cadres and party activists maintained restraint without getting provoked by the opposition attack. “TDP hooligans who came to Kuppam from outside, pelted stones on YSRC cadres, injuring a few of them, including a 2-year-old infant at Kollupalli village. Despite the TDP attack on YSRC cadres, the party took out a peaceful procession on the second day of Naidu’s visit demanding action against the TDP cadres for indulging in violence,” Peddireddy added. He said, “Naidu has been touring Kuppam frequently after ignoring the people of his Assembly constituency for three decades sensing his defeat in the next Assembly elections due to various development activities executed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the segment. “Like never before, Naidu has visited Kuppam six times and stayed there for 15 days in the constituency in the last three years,” he pointed out.