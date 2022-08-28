Home States Andhra Pradesh

CID court grants bail to YouTuber

The CID court declined the request of CID to send B Vengala Rao, a YouTuber, to remand and granted bail to him on Saturday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The CID court declined the request of CID to send B Vengala Rao, a YouTuber, to remand and granted bail to him on Saturday. CID sleuths arrested the 32-year-old YouTuber for allegedly making derogatory posts against the State government on Thursday and interrogated him. He was picked up at Kodada in Telangana district while he was going to Hyderabad in a bus. They shifted him to the CID headquarters in Guntur on Friday and filed a case under Sections 153A, 505(2), 506, 386 and 120B of the IPC and Section 67A of IT the Act.

When he was produced before the magistrate on Friday evening, Vengal Rao informed him that the CID sleuths had used third degree methods on him during interrogation. He said he was mentally and physically tortured by the CID sleuths. Following the magistrate’s direction, the CID shifted Vengala Rao to Guntur GGH for medical tests.

On Saturday, Special Sessions Additional Judge Shruthi granted bail of Vengala Rao. TDP leader Nakka Anand Babu accused the YSRC government of illegally arresting the people who dare to question its irrelevant policies and corrupt governance.

