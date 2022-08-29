Andhra couple found brutally murdered at home

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Some unidentified burglars brutally killed a couple at their residence in Ashok Nagar of Padarupalli under Nellore rural area limits. The incident took place in the late hours of Saturday and came to light in the early hours of Sunday when a milk delivery woman found the owner of the house lying in a pool of blood.

The victims were identified as Vasireddy Krishna Rao (54) and Suneetha (50). A police team. led by circle inspector K Narasimha Rao, examined the crime scene. Vedayapalem police are suspecting that burglars might have killed the couple.

Incharge DSP Abdul Subhani visited the spot and collected details from the police team. According to Abdul Subhani, the Vedayapalem circle inspector received a call about the incident around 6.30 am. When the team arrived at the spot, the police found Vasireddy Krishna lying dead in front of the main gate and his wife Suneetha was found in a pool of blood inside the house.

Krishna Rao was running a tiffin centre in Nellore city. “It is suspected that some unidentified miscreants entered the house while Suneetha was alone in the house. They might have killed Krishna Rao when he returned home at that time. We found that no gold was missing from the house. A case was registered and an investigation was launched,” the incharge DSP said.

The bodies were shifted to Nellore Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The couple is survived by two sons — Premchand and Saichand. Both of them are married and live separately. According to sources, the miscreants conducted a recce and attacked Suneetha and found two lockers in the house.

They broke one locker and found no valuables. Further, while they were returning Krishna Rao arrived home and the burglars stabbed him to death. The clues team has collected fingerprints at the crime scene. Dog squad was pressed into service. The police are also analysing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the assailants.

