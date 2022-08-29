Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra couple found brutally murdered at home

Some unidentified burglars brutally killed a couple at their residence in Ashok Nagar of Padarupalli under Nellore rural area limits.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vasireddy Krishna Rao and Suneetha.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Some unidentified burglars brutally killed a couple at their residence in Ashok Nagar of Padarupalli under Nellore rural area limits. The incident took place in the late hours of Saturday and came to light in the early hours of Sunday when a milk delivery woman found the owner of the house lying in a pool of blood.

The victims were identified as Vasireddy Krishna Rao (54) and Suneetha (50). A police team. led by circle inspector K Narasimha Rao, examined the crime scene. Vedayapalem police are suspecting that burglars might have killed the couple.

Incharge DSP Abdul Subhani visited the spot and collected details from the police team. According to Abdul Subhani, the Vedayapalem circle inspector received a call about the incident around 6.30 am. When the team arrived at the spot, the police found Vasireddy Krishna lying dead in front of the main gate and his wife Suneetha was found in a pool of blood inside the house.

Krishna Rao was running a tiffin centre in Nellore city. “It is suspected that some unidentified miscreants entered the house while Suneetha was alone in the house. They might have killed Krishna Rao when he returned home at that time. We found that no gold was missing from the house. A case was registered and an investigation was launched,” the incharge DSP said.

The bodies were shifted to Nellore Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The couple is survived by two sons — Premchand and Saichand. Both of them are married and live separately. According to sources, the miscreants conducted a recce and attacked Suneetha and found two lockers in the house.

They broke one locker and found no valuables. Further, while they were returning Krishna Rao arrived home and the burglars stabbed him to death. The clues team has collected fingerprints at the crime scene. Dog squad was pressed into service. The police are also analysing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the assailants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore couple murder
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp