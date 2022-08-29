TDP will face defeat in all 175 Assembly segments: Jogi Ramesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh has predicted the defeat of TDP in all 175 Assembly constituencies, including Kuppam, the home segment of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in the next elections.Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, he said TDP flags would slowly vanish from every constituency and the party itself would lose its cadre. Trusting Naidu would only led to the downfall of cadres, he said, advising them to choose another capable leader.

“Naidu has 45 years of political experience and he served as CM for 14 years. But did nothing to his home constituency Kuppam though he represented it for more than three decades. Now, people of Kuppam are confronting Naidu for doing nothing for them, except treating them as mere vote banks,” the minister said.

Describing it as a people’s revolt against TDP, the minister said, “People are impressed with what the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been doing in the State for the last three years. Not a section of the society has been ignored and every eligible person is being provided the benefit of welfare schemes. This is evident from the response to Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabhutavam,” he asserted.

Ramesh said people belonging to BC communities had witnessed oppression and negligence during the previous TDP regime. In the YSRC regime, they are being treated as backbone classes. The TDP can no longer show its face to people in any of the 175 Assembly constituencies,” he remarked.Dismissing Jana Sena as a non-entity, Ramesh said there is no difference between the party started by evangelist KA Paul and the party floated by Pawan Kalyan. “Both have no Assembly seats in the State. Pawan should listen to Paul and merge his party with Paul’s party,” Ramesh advised.

