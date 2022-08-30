Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh ranks 10th in crimes against women: NCRB report

In terms of charge sheeting in the cases filed, AP stood third in the country while Gujarat topped the list by reporting 98.3 per cent followed by Kerala, 97.4 per cent.

Crimes against women have spiralled with law and order emerging as a major challenge for the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 17,752 cases pertaining to atrocities against women in 2021, Andhra Pradesh stood 10th State in the country in crimes against women, according to the ‘Crime In India’ report released by National Crime Records Bureau on Sunday.

There was a 3.8 per cent (663 cases) increase from 17,089 cases in 2020 when also the State stood at tenth in crimes against women.

According to the NCRB report for 2021, as many as 2,22,199 cases (IPC and Special Local Laws) were registered in 2021, a 6.6 per cent decrease from 2,38,105 cases in 2020. Of the total, 1,79,611 were cognisable cases under the IPC and the remaining 42,588 were cases filed under the SLL. Interestingly, the rate of charge-sheet filing increased to 93.5 per cent in 2021 from 90 per cent in 2020.

In terms of charge sheeting in the cases filed, AP stood third in the country while Gujarat topped the list by reporting 98.3 per cent followed by Kerala, 97.4 per cent.

As many as 2,669 cases pertaining to crimes against children were reported last year as against 2,648 cases the previous year. The total number of affected children increased from 2,738 to 2,810. The crime rate against children stood at 17.7 per cent per one lakh population.

When compared to previous years, murder cases increased by 1.8 per cent, deaths due to negligence relating to road accidents increased by 14.3 per cent, murder attempts increased by 3 per cent, and sexual harassment against women in the workplace and public transport increased by 4.3 per cent, kidnapping and abduction cases increased by 13.2 per cent and economic offences  24.1 per cent (9,273 cases)  when compared to 2020.

Similarly, there observed a downtrend in the crimes against senior citizens reporting 1,818 cases against 1,860 cases and cybercrimes reduced by 1.26 per cent, compared to 2020.

