No increase in electricity charges for Chaturthi pandals: Official

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Electricity Department has appealed to the Ganesh festival committee members, devotees and organisers not to believe the misinformation that the electricity charges have increased for the pandals of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In a statement released on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD K Santosha Rao said the temporary electricity tariff for Ganesh Pandals has not been increased.

In the past, users were charged Rs 1,000 for 250 watts, now it has been fixed at Rs 750.

He further said that the tariff in force since 2014 for Vinayaka Pandals across the State is Rs 1,000 for 500 watts, Rs 2,250 for 1000 watts, Rs 3,000 for 1500 watts, Rs 3,750 for 2000 watts, Rs 4,550 for 2500 watts and Rs 5,250 for 3000 watts, Rs 6,000 for 3,500 watts, Rs 6,750 for 4,000 watts, Rs 8,250 for 5,000 watts, Rs 9,750 for 6,000 watts, and Rs 15,750 for 10,000 watts for the temporary connections taken for such pandals.

The CMD said that the connection can be used for 10 days as per the rules of the Electricity Department. He advised the public to contact the toll-free number in 1912 for more details.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Electricity Department has appealed to the Ganesh festival committee members, devotees and organisers not to believe the misinformation that the electricity charges have increased for the pandals of Ganesh Chaturthi. In a statement released on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD K Santosha Rao said the temporary electricity tariff for Ganesh Pandals has not been increased. In the past, users were charged Rs 1,000 for 250 watts, now it has been fixed at Rs 750. He further said that the tariff in force since 2014 for Vinayaka Pandals across the State is Rs 1,000 for 500 watts, Rs 2,250 for 1000 watts, Rs 3,000 for 1500 watts, Rs 3,750 for 2000 watts, Rs 4,550 for 2500 watts and Rs 5,250 for 3000 watts, Rs 6,000 for 3,500 watts, Rs 6,750 for 4,000 watts, Rs 8,250 for 5,000 watts, Rs 9,750 for 6,000 watts, and Rs 15,750 for 10,000 watts for the temporary connections taken for such pandals. The CMD said that the connection can be used for 10 days as per the rules of the Electricity Department. He advised the public to contact the toll-free number in 1912 for more details.