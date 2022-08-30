Home States Andhra Pradesh

No increase in electricity charges for Chaturthi pandals: Official

He advised the public to contact the toll free number in 1912 for more details.

Published: 30th August 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Electricity Department has appealed to the Ganesh festival committee members, devotees and organisers not to believe the misinformation that the electricity charges have increased for the pandals of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In a statement released on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited CMD K Santosha Rao said the temporary electricity tariff for Ganesh Pandals has not been increased.
In the past, users were charged  Rs 1,000 for 250 watts, now it has been fixed at Rs 750.

He further said that the tariff in force since 2014 for Vinayaka Pandals across the State is Rs 1,000 for 500 watts, Rs 2,250 for 1000 watts, Rs 3,000 for 1500 watts, Rs 3,750 for 2000 watts, Rs 4,550 for 2500 watts and Rs 5,250 for 3000 watts, Rs 6,000 for 3,500 watts, Rs 6,750 for 4,000 watts, Rs 8,250 for 5,000 watts, Rs 9,750 for 6,000 watts, and Rs 15,750 for 10,000 watts for the temporary connections taken for such pandals.

The CMD said that the connection can be used for 10 days as per the rules of the Electricity Department. He advised the public to contact the toll-free number in 1912 for more details.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electricity Department Ganesh festival K Santosha Rao
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp