APSSDC to scale up skills of youth with help of ISB in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has partnered with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to scale up the employability skills of the youth. As part of the initiative, the APSSDC is now inviting the present and former students of polytechnics, degree, engineering, management, pharmacy and other autonomous colleges to enrol for the ISB skilling programmes.

Four asynchronous programmes of 40 hours each are being offered through ISB, which include business literacy skills, behavioural skills, digital literacy skills and entrepreneurial literacy skills. These courses are offered by ISB-affiliated faculty through its Learning Management System (LMS).

The APSSDC wants to offer quality learning to students at an affordable cost through digital platforms. This arrangement is part of APSSDC’s MoU with ISB and aims to strengthen the quality of the future workforce.

Principal Secretary (Skill Development & Training) Saurabh Gaur said, “The increasingly disruptive nature of the world has its impact on the global job market and in this regard, students need to continuously work on strengthening their skill sets to be job-ready. In this regard, the Commissionerate encourages students and the unemployed youth to take up these courses offered by ISB through APSSDC and become future-ready.”

APSSDC Managing Director S Satyanarayana said skilled human resources play a key role in the intensity of economic growth and social development of the State. The APSSDC provides the right tools and platforms for skilling the candidates, which are made after careful consideration with the help of experts. The APSSDC follows a strategy, which is based on quality training and effective measures that can be adopted while training to increase the productivity of candidates, the APSSDC MD said.

ISB Deputy Dean Deepa Mani said, “One of the ISB’s core objectives is to develop capacity for nation-building. In its third decade, the school wants to create an impact by scaling up its programmes. Partnership with the APSSDC is towards this objective. It is a good opportunity for students to take up the ISB-developed digital programmes, which will help them stay a step ahead in the highly competitive and disruptive job market.”

On the successful completion of the programmes, the APSSDC and ISB will jointly award e-certificates to students. For any further information/clarifications, students can send their queries to skillshub@isb.edu.

