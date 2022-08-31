At 102-ft, clay Ganesh idol stands tall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a hiatus of two years due to Covid-19, almost all streets in the city have been abuzz with activity as organisers gear up to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. Among the thousands of pandals (temporary structures) that have been erected in the city, a clay 102-ft clay Ganesh idol decked up at Dondaparthy in Visakhapatnam and another 89-ft idol at Lanka grounds in Gajuwaka has been the talk of the town.

The 102-ft clay idol is the tallest in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while the 89-ft idol, also made of clay, is the tallest in Gajuwaka since 2012. Ward corporator Sarweswar Reddy has been organising the festival in Dondaparthy since 2019. Around 20 artists from Kolkata came all the way to Vizag for sculpting the idol. It took them 40 days to bring out the final output. Sarweshwar Reddy is the lone sponsor and has spent around `20 lakh for hosting the event.

Two tonnes of clay, brought from Kolkata, were used to make the Ganesh idol. In 2019, a 70-ft tall idol was designed. The immersion procedure for the idol will be conducted after 21 days on September 20. In Gajuwaka, the organisers decided to go completely eco-friendly and have even opted to use biodegradable products for decoration.

K Ganesh Kumar, event organiser and a political analyst, said, “Many people might question us for spending a huge sum to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. But they should understand that many people have benefited financially through the event. That is what makes us happy.” Elaborating on the making of the idol, the organiser said, “The clay, water colours, wooden stage and decorative items are environmentally-friendly. Approximately four and a half tonnes of clay, brought from Koppaka village in Eluru, was used for the idol.”

Artists from 5 States worked on 89-ft Ganesh idol

Kumar has been organising the festival at Gajuwaka since 2012. Earlier, the maximum height of the idols was between 40 and 79 ft, he said. This year, the mandap (stage) to place the idol has been made with wood instead of iron, he added. Craftsmen from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and West Bengal worked on the idol for 45 days.

Under the direction of Rajendra, the artist from Khairatabad, Jogarao from Odisha and Ramesh from Tamil Nadu worked on the 89-ft idol. While Rajendra graphed the body of the idol, Jogarao worked on the face. Around 170 people came together to pull off this stunning sight for the devotees, Kumar said.

The ‘Kailasa Viswaroopa Ganesha’ is designed with three faces: Shiva and Parvathi on either side and Ganesh in between. “Lord Ganesh takes one eye from his father Shiva and the other from mother Parvathi. We want to send a message to the younger generation to respect their parents and appreciate their constant sacrifices and hard work,” Kumar explained.

While Sri Bhaktanjaneya Vari Suruchi Foods in Tapeswaram is sponsoring a 35-kilogram laddu, Kumar has paid for all other expenses, amounting to Rs 20 lakh. “Irrespective of money, a lot of relentless hard work and energy is put into the festivities. People should recognise the same and encourage the artists,” the lone sponsor opined.

The celebrations will start at 11:00 am on August 31. To avoid traffic and to facilitate a smooth darshan for the public, a team of six police officers and traffic police will be deployed on the grounds, along with 25-30 security personnel. Various kinds of stalls have also been set up on the grounds. “With the help of the District Fire Station, the immersion of the idol will take place on September 18,” he added.

