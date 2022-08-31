Rs 1,000-crore grant for Andhra Pradesh to set up Bulk Drug Park

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh secured the Ministry of Pharmaceuticals’s grant of Rs 1,000 crore for establishing a Bulk Drug Park under the ‘Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks’ scheme. The State bagged the grant in competition with Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The State government had sent a proposal to set up a Bulk Drug Park at KP Puram and Kodhada villages in Thondangi Mandal, East Godavari district. After the proposal was scrutinised, the Scheme Steering Committee (SSC) granted in-principle approval for providing grant-in-aid to create common infrastructure facilities in the Park at the said location. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma received a letter to this effect from Joint Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) N Yuvaraj on Tuesday. The State government has been asked to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited (IFCI), the project management agency, within 90 days of the date of issuance of the in-principle approval letter. The SSC decided to reduce the time allotted for submission to 90 days from 180. The DPR should include details of the location of the proposed Bulk Drug Park, the total land area of the park, land area of the park available for allotment to units. IFCI to extend all project assistance The detailed project report should also include a detailed breakup of the utilisation of the remaining land (Green belt, landscape, and Cost, Insurance and Freight), project cost, number of projected bulk drug units, proposed time period for obtaining clearances from Central and State Government for establishing the bulk drug park. The letter stated, “IFCI will extend all assistance required to go forward in this project, starting with the submission of the DPR, which should be submitted within 90 days from the receipt of the letter for consideration of the final approval under the scheme. Also, the acceptance of the “In-Principle” approval may kindly be conveyed within 10 days of the receipt of the letter.”