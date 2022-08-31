Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1,000-crore grant for Andhra Pradesh to set up Bulk Drug Park

Andhra Pradesh secured the Ministry of Pharmaceutical’s grant of Rs 1,000 crore
for establishing a Bulk Drug Park under the ‘Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks’ scheme.

Published: 31st August 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Joint Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) N Yuvaraj

Joint Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) N Yuvaraj

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh secured the Ministry of Pharmaceuticals’s grant of Rs 1,000 crore
for establishing a Bulk Drug Park under the ‘Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks’ scheme.

The State bagged the grant in competition with Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The State government had sent a proposal to set up a Bulk Drug Park at KP Puram and Kodhada villages in Thondangi Mandal, East Godavari district.

After the proposal was scrutinised, the Scheme Steering Committee (SSC) granted in-principle approval for providing grant-in-aid to create common infrastructure facilities in the Park at the said location.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma received a letter to this effect from Joint Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) N Yuvaraj on Tuesday. The State government has been asked to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to Industrial Finance Corporation of India Limited (IFCI), the project management agency, within 90 days of the date of issuance of the in-principle approval letter.

The SSC decided to reduce the time allotted for submission to 90 days from 180. The DPR should include details of the location of the proposed Bulk Drug Park, the total land area of the park, land area of the park available for allotment to units.

IFCI to extend all project assistance

The detailed project report should also include a detailed breakup of the utilisation of the remaining land (Green belt, landscape, and Cost, Insurance and Freight), project cost, number of projected bulk drug units, proposed time period for obtaining clearances from Central and State Government for establishing the bulk drug park.

The letter stated, “IFCI will extend all assistance required to go forward in this project, starting with the submission of the DPR, which should be submitted within 90 days from the receipt of the letter for consideration of the final approval under the scheme. Also, the acceptance of the “In-Principle” approval may kindly be conveyed within 10 days of the receipt of the letter.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Pharmaceuticals Bulk Drug Park ‘Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks’ scheme
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp