Rs 1,594.66 crore released by Andhra govt for pensioners

About 2.66 lakh village/ward volunteers will take part in pension disbursement.

Published: 31st August 2022 04:30 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government has released RS 1,594.66 crore to all the village/ward secretariats through various welfare corporations for the distribution of social security pensions to 62.70 lakh beneficiaries from September 1 to 5.

In a release issued on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu said pension amount will be disbursed at the doorstep of beneficiaries by following Pensioner Biometric Authentication, IRIS Authentication, Real-time Identification of Beneficiary System (RBIS) and Pensioner Facial Authentication.

About 2.66 lakh village/ward volunteers will take part in pension disbursement. About 15,000 Welfare Education Assistants/Ward Welfare Development Secretaries will also take part in it. Call centres in the DRDA Offices of all districts will monitor the pension disbursement, he added.

