Stop ‘victimisation’ of govt employees, Naidu writes to Chief Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the State government to immediately halt the ‘victimisation, harassment and threatening’ of employees and their family members, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil his election promise of repealing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) even three years after coming to power.

Reminding that Jagan promised to repeal the CPS within one week after assuming office, Naidu said, “The aggrieved government employees gave a call for peaceful protest in Vijayawada on September 1. However, the government has resorted to using police to harass the employees to prevent them from holding the protest. The police harassment included registration of bind over cases against the employees, executing surety bonds, issuing notices, summoning them to police stations, threatening them and their family members with dire consequences.’’

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, the Opposition Leader stated that the employees were forced to postpone their peaceful protest from September 1 to 11.

“Still, the police harassment and threats are continuing only to cover up the failure of Jagan to fulfil his election promise. This kind of arm-twisting tactics have been never witnessed before and it is only reminiscent of colonial rule,” he remarked.

The TDP chief said the employees have every right to protest against the government policies.

