Centre allocated more funds than entitled under SCS to AP: V Muraleedharan

Deploring the delay in allotment of TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, Veerraju said the BJP is planning to take up an agitation in this regard.

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Centre has allocated more funds to Andhra Pradesh and the total allocation is more than it is entitled to get under the Special Category Status if it is accorded, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said the Centre spent Rs 3 lakh crore for infrastructure development in the State and about Rs 30,000 crore was allocated for the State under various projects. However, the State government could not utilise the funds properly. It has failed to contribute its share for various Centrally sponsored projects, he said.

Terming the BJP bond with its ally Jana Sena in the State very strong, he said, “We are concentrating on the next Assembly elections. We have directed the State BJP executive to strengthen the party from the grossroot level. We are hopeful that the people of the State will bless the BJP-Jana Sena combine in the next elections.”

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the party had taken up a mass contact programme and conducted meetings in 6,000 places in the State and the response to the BJP meetings from people was overwhelming as they were vexed with the YSRC regime. Deploring the delay in allotment of TIDCO houses to beneficiaries, Veerraju said the BJP is planning to take up an agitation in this regard.

