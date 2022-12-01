CESCT sets to collect 4,000 Telugu Sahityam books

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu has set a target of collecting nearly 4,000 books of Telugu Sahityam for publishing them.The centre which was shifted from Mysore to Venkatachalam in Nellore district in 2019, with just 660 books is currently having around 7,200 books. The Centre has been publishing books of Telugu Sahityam and striving to research on the classical language by delivering its contributions to future generations.

It may be noted that, the union government has set up the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu in the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore after it was recognised.With the intervention of former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, the HRD Ministry has shifted the centre to Nellore.M Venkaiah Naidu has put significant efforts to shift the institution from Mysore to Nellore. Further, State government has sanctioned 5.5 acres of land close to the NH-16 for its permanent building.

Earlier, the Centre has also organised a training session for adopting the measures for clearing the manuscripts in classical Telugu. The Centre which has prepared a road map on the preservation, propagation and promotion of the Classical Telugu has been following the same. Officials in the Centre have brought duplicate copies of 52 edicts that were preserved in Mysore and deputed experienced translators for their translations.

