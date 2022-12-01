Feel happy that my contribution to Kuchipudi is recognised: Srimannarayana

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Kuchipudi and other forms of traditional arts were only available to people in our village back then. But today, it has gained so much importance that many people across the globe are showing a desire to learn the art due to its accessibility and the rich traditions and culture it holds,” said Mahankali Srimannarayana Murthy, an 81-year-old renowned Kuchipudi dancer.

Srimannarayana Murthy was recently awarded the One-Time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award-2022, in the field of Kuchipudi, honouring his contribution to Kuchipudi. He is one of three artistes from Andhra Pradesh to have received this award.

Srimannarayana was born into a Kuchipudi family at Kuchipudi village in Krishna district in 1941. Soon after he turned 5 years old, his father, Yakshagana Chakravarti Mahankali Chinna Satyam Narayana, introduced him to Kuchipudi.

“Unlike today, there was never a fixed time in the day to learn Kuchipudi during my childhood. We had to be ready at all times of the day and wait for the gurus to teach us. All of us have dedicated our lives to Kuchipudi, and in return, it has helped us shape our personalities and keep the traditions alive,” he said. He credited his gurus, Mahankali Chinna Satyam (his father), Vedantam Parvateesam, Chinta Krishna Murthy and Vempati Chinna Satyam for teaching Kuchipudi and moulding him into the person he is today.

Settled in Bapatla, Srimannarayana established Sri Satyanarayana Kuchipudi Natya Academy and served as a guru for 66 years. He trained thousands of students who have also established their own institutes. One of them is a senior Kuchipudi dance exponent, P Rama Devi.

Started in 1989 through the Sri Sai Nataraja Academy of Kuchipudi Dance in Secunderabad, Rama Devi trains students for certificate and diploma courses, for senior scholarships, and for advanced training in Kuchipudi, tala, and nattuvangam. “I’ve lost count of the number of students I’ve trained, but I remember their memorable performances and the places we’ve visited fondly,” he said.

He performed in more than 3,000 plays and dances throughout the country. Some of the nritya nataka patras he was a part of were Ardhanareeswaram, Ramayanam, Nartanashala, Rukmini Kalyanam, Siva, Bramha, Nandi, Kanva Maharshi, Janaka Raju, Sisupaludu, Ushaparinayam, Sasirekha Parinayam, Parvathikalyanam, Ksheerasagara Madhanam, Srinivasa Kalyanam, etc.“All the roles I’ve played have had a special significance, and each of them has its own importance. One of the notable roles I played is that of Prahlada from Bhakta Prahlada,” he recalled.

Talking about the One-Time Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award, he said, “It brings equal happiness and responsibility at the same time. I feel happy that my contribution to Kuchipudi is recognised, but being an old man, this award comes with a lot of responsibility. I should aspire to preserve the art I learned and preached all these years.” “Concentration, willingness to learn the art, attention, interest, and persistence are the key qualities a person should have in order to master the art. If one has all the qualities mentioned, nothing can stop one from reaching great heights in life. It will also allow them to preach to the coming generations about our rich history, culture and traditions, our mythologies,” he advised.

Srimannarayana was previously awarded Kala Ratna by Chaitanya Bharati Samskruthi Seva Samithi, Natyacharya by Sri Satya Sai Silver Jubilee Celebrations in Kuchipudi dance, Kala Sahitya by Ponnur Kala Parishath during Kuchipudi Mahotsav in 1986 at Andhra Association, Culcutta, Meenakshi Amma Award of Excellence by Sri Sai Nataraja Academy of Kuchipudi Dance, Secunderabad, Kala Sahithi award by Sri Krishnadevaraya Samskruthika Samakhya, Bapatla and Kala Seva by Lalitha Kala Samithi at VTM 49 Anniversary.

