It’s not my last chance, but yours: Chandrababu

By Express News Service

ELURU: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said the upcoming election in 2024 is not the last chance for him (to become the chief minister) but for the State (to develop). Naidu, in a recent roadshow in Kurnool, stated that 2024 would be his last election, if he was not elected to power.

On Wednesday, addressing a roadshow at Vijayarai village in Denduluru Assembly segment of Eluru district as part of ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’ (What is this ill-fate for our State), Naidu reminded that he made it clear even before last elections that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would create hurdles for Polavaram project and capital Amaravati. “You did not believe me and voted Jagan to power. If you do not believe my word now, this will be the last chance for the State,” he observed, adding that power is not new to him.

On the ruling YSRC allegation that he would stop all the welfare schemes initiated by the present government, if he comes to power in the State, Naidu made it clear that he would not stop any of the schemes but would implement them in a better manner.Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister and YSRC leaders were threatening beneficiaries that the welfare schemes that they are getting now, would be stopped if they attended the TDP meetings.

Naidu also said it was a slap on the face of Jagan that his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case was transferred to another State. “Jagan accused me of killing his uncle when he was in Opposition. After becoming the Chief Minister, he approached the court saying that there was no need for a CBI probe into the murder. Jagan even created trouble for Viveka’s daughter Sunitha Reddy and several obstacles for the CBI probe into the case,” Naidu alleged.

The former CM said, “Jagan has no moral right to continue in power. He has owed a reply on the apex court order. If he cannot reply, he should resign as the Chief Minister forthwith,” Naidu demanded.Recalling that he reviewed the Polavaram project every week and completed 72% of the works, Naidu alleged that Jagan drowned the project in Godavari in the name of reverse tendering.

“These are the reasons as to why I am asking ‘Idemi Karma Ee Rashtraniki’, he explained and stated that the inefficient YSRC government is blaming him for all the problems that the State is facing now. “Even if a couple gets divided, the ruling YSRC leaders are blaming me,” he remarked.

