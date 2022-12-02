Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bal Samskar Kendras to come up for kids of Nallamala Chenchus

The NGO has been establishing the ‘Bal Samskar Kendra’s at various places of the district to facilitate moral education to the poor, backward, scheduled caste and tribal children.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

schoolkids_07

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Schedule Tribal Chenchu people of Nallamala forest area are now enthusiastically waiting for setting up of ‘Bal Samskar Kendras’. The main objective of these Kendras is to inculcate humanistic approach of life and create awareness among the tribal children about the real happiness, value of friendship, sportiness, helping others, self-respect, value of education, value of money, human relationships etc of character and carrier building training by the NGO- NTR Vignana Kala Kshetram Trust.

NTR Vignana Kala Kshetram was found a decade ago by former State and Central Minister’s duo Daggubati Venkateswara Rao and his wife Purandeswari with an aim to inculcate good citizenship qualities among the children of downtrodden sections, including the fishermen community and scheduled tribes.

The NGO has been establishing the ‘Bal Samskar Kendra’s at various places of the district to facilitate moral education to the poor, backward, scheduled caste and tribal children.

After the Rural Development Trust (RDT) Anantapur, the NTR Vignana Kala Kshetram Trust is the second NGO which is going to maintain the intellectual development of the Chenchu tribal children of Nallamala forest area through setting up these ‘Bal Samskar Kendra’ (BSK).

There are around 82 Schedule Tribes habitations (Chenchu Gudems) in the Nallamala forest area and most of the Chenchu tribals who are residing in the Yerragonda Palem assembly segment limits of the Prakasam district are far away from the social life as they were residing in the deep forest locations.  

Already the Trust is running 24 Bal Samskar Kendra in 22 villages of the combined district, Chirala and Vetapalem area for the children of the fishermen community.

Now, the Trust has made arrangements to set up 12 Bal Samskar Kendra’s for the Chenchu tribal children belonging to various Chenchu habitations from December 1, 2022 onwards.

Tutors appointed by the Trust will teach moral education classes to the children. The classes will take place in morning one hour and evening two hours sessions.

“We have already selected a few staff for this new ‘Bal Samskar Kendra’ and are going to appoint teachers with Rs 2,000 to Rs 7,000 salary per month,” said BSK’s In-charge from Tirupathi.  

Through these, the BSK’s children will learn moral values, humanistic approach of life and good habits like respecting parents, all elders, teachers and others, moving friendly with same age children, self confidence, empathy, truthfulness, helping nature, sincerity etc” the In-charge explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal children
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp