Chandrababu not allowed to visit Polavaram site

Addressing a gathering, Naidu said it was he who nurtured the Polavaram irrigation project.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:07 AM

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: High drama prevailed at Polavaram for nearly an hour on Thursday evening when police denied permission to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to visit the Polavaram project site. Naidu staged a sit-in protesting against the denial of permission to visit the Polavaram project site.
Later, He withdrew the protest after the police stated that they would give permission to him to visit the project site on Friday.

When Naidu, who was on a three-day visit of Godavari districts as part of ‘Idemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki’, reached Polavaram, his convoy was stopped by the police. Naidu and TDP activists tried to make their way but were prevented by the police.

The TDP urged the police to allow Naidu and five other leaders to visit the project site, but the latter refused. As the CPI Maoist is set to organise People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Week from December 2, they could not allow Naidu to visit the Polavaram project site in view of the security threat to him, the police said.   

Addressing a gathering, Naidu said it was he who nurtured the Polavaram irrigation project.“I had completed 72% of  the project works during my tenure. I visited Polavaram project 28 times as the CM and reviewed the project 82 times virtually. But the YSRC government has destroyed it. The project works have come to a halt. The Centre and Polavaram Project Authority have expressed their displeasure against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the tardy progress of Polavaram project,” he said.

