Int’l seminar on Indic Healing Systems to be held at SPMVV

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvaidyalayam (SPMVV) in collaboration with Association of Health Psychologists of Bhakti Vedanta Research Centre (BRC) and Department of Ethnology, History of Religion and Gender Studies, Stockholm University is organising a virtual international seminar on ‘Indic Healing Systems: A Holistic Perspective on Mind, Body & Spiritual Culture’ from December 9 to 11, said Vice Chancellor D Jamuna on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor said the seminar is being conducted to highlight the ancient medical science, health practises and challenges faced by the society and the potential solutions that can be offered through academia with relevant practical-based research.

The seminar is organised with a vision of making Indic Healing Systems through which the human mind can be nurtured towards a sense of fulfilment along with focusing practises that can promote wellbeing as well as contribute to the promotion of Indic knowledge, the Jamuna added.

A total of 69 academicians, researchers and students, registered as paper presenters from National and International institutions, will be taking part in the seminar, which is hoing to be held on three sub themes, the Vice Chancellor Jamuna said.

