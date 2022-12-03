Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four charred to death in a lorry collision

The lorry cleaner and another person are yet to be identified. Prathipadu police sent the charred bodies for postmortem and registered a case.

Published: 03rd December 2022

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a tragic incident, four persons burned alive when two lorries collided at Dharmavaram national highway on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened when a speeding lorry, which was travelling to Visakhapatnam from Rajamahendravaram, rammed another lorry after hitting a divider at a fuel station in Dharmavaram. In the mishap, the cabin of one lorry caught fire, killing both the drivers and two others on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar Radhe Syam Yadav, 26, resident of  Uttar Pradesh, Kale Peddi Raju, 45, resident of Yenamadurru village in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district.

The lorry cleaner and another person are yet to be identified.  Prathipadu police sent the charred bodies for postmortem and registered a case.

