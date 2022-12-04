Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP, Telangana agree on change of Srisailam rule curve

On the first day of the meeting, officials of both the States have suggested that only after all the reservoirs are filled, the remaining water be treated as surplus.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:00 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reached consensus on the modification of rule curve pertaining to Srisailam reservoir and recommendations regarding the same will be submitted to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for a final decision. However, there is no consensus on the modification of the rule curve pertaining to Nagarjuna Sagar.

“Both the States seem to be having reservations regarding drawls. They are set to take up the issue with the Central Water Commission,” KRMB Reservoirs Management Committee (RMC) convener Ravi Kumar Pillai said. Speaking to mediapersons, Pillai clarified that the RMC meeting being attended by the ENCs and other officials of water resources department from both the States is yet to conclude and will continue on Monday and made it clear that the RMC will only submit its recommendations to the KRMB to take a final call.

Speaking to mediapersons, Andhra Pradesh Engineer-in- Chief (Water Resources) Narayana Reddy said both the States have agreed to the changes regarding rule curve for Srisailam only, but as they have concerns regarding Nagarjuna Sagar, there is no consensus yet.

“The issue will be taken up with the CWC. However, any decision will not be binding and is subjected to the KWDT-II Award,” he explained. On the first day of the meeting, officials of both the States have suggested that only after all the reservoirs are filled, the remaining water be treated as surplus.

