It’s vicious campaign to hamper industrial growth: Gudivada

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC government has never shown any political bias towards industries, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath asserted. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday. he said a vicious campaign was launched to hamper industrial development in the State. It was not proper to politicise industrial development, he felt. “If Amara Raja group makes investment in Telangana, it doesn’t mean that the company is shunted out of Andhra Pradesh.

It is an attempt by the TDP friendly media to tarnish the image of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is very keen on giving a boost to industrial development,” he said. Amara Raja group never said they were not happy to continue in Andhra Pradesh. He wondered whether there was any rule that Amara Raja company should be in AP alone and not in other States.

There are several units of Amara Raja functioning in the State. The State government will extend its full support to the industries, which do not cause pollution, he assured. The government had issued notices to Amara Raja group as its industry was causing pollution. The group challenged the notice in the High Court which directed the government to take action to prevent pollution as per law. Amara Raja group challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court and it is still pending, he explained.

The minister said Heritage company belonging to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has its corporate office in Hyderabad, but it is operating its branches in AP. The opposition party seems to be keen on getting industries shifted from the State by launching a vicious campaign. Despite the tall claims of the previous TDP regime that agreements for `16 lakh worth investments were made during three partnership summits, only `34,000 crore worth investments were made in the State, he said.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSRC government has never shown any political bias towards industries, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath asserted. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday. he said a vicious campaign was launched to hamper industrial development in the State. It was not proper to politicise industrial development, he felt. “If Amara Raja group makes investment in Telangana, it doesn’t mean that the company is shunted out of Andhra Pradesh. It is an attempt by the TDP friendly media to tarnish the image of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which is very keen on giving a boost to industrial development,” he said. Amara Raja group never said they were not happy to continue in Andhra Pradesh. He wondered whether there was any rule that Amara Raja company should be in AP alone and not in other States. There are several units of Amara Raja functioning in the State. The State government will extend its full support to the industries, which do not cause pollution, he assured. The government had issued notices to Amara Raja group as its industry was causing pollution. The group challenged the notice in the High Court which directed the government to take action to prevent pollution as per law. Amara Raja group challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court and it is still pending, he explained. The minister said Heritage company belonging to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has its corporate office in Hyderabad, but it is operating its branches in AP. The opposition party seems to be keen on getting industries shifted from the State by launching a vicious campaign. Despite the tall claims of the previous TDP regime that agreements for `16 lakh worth investments were made during three partnership summits, only `34,000 crore worth investments were made in the State, he said.