Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Jagan promises medical aid to farmer, two kids

K Siva Kumar and G Varalakshmi, hailing from Pulivendula, along with their two children Hindav and Kushal, both being severely anaemic, met Jagan and sought his help for their medical treatment.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

K Siva Kumar of Pulivendula submits a representation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking aid for the medical treatment of his child I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to provide medical support to three people, including a farmer and two children from Anantapur and Pulivendula. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a farmer from Gugudi village in Narpala mandal of Anantapur district, who was diagnosed with brain tumour, along with his wife Siva Jyothi and three children Sowmya, Hari Priya and Yamini, met the chief minister and submitted a representation seeking financial aid for his medical treatment which costs Rs 20 lakh at a hospital in Bangaluru.

Jagan told them that Rs 2 lakh will be credited into their bank account immediately and the entire treatment expenses will be borne by the government.

K Siva Kumar and G Varalakshmi, hailing from Pulivendula, along with their two children Hindav and Kushal, both being severely anaemic, met Jagan and sought his help for their medical treatment.

Jagan assured them of extending better medical treatment to their children. On Saturday, Jagan attended the marriage of his personal secretary D Ravi Sekhar’s daughter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Kadapa
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp