Kadapa: Jagan promises medical aid to farmer, two kids

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to provide medical support to three people, including a farmer and two children from Anantapur and Pulivendula. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a farmer from Gugudi village in Narpala mandal of Anantapur district, who was diagnosed with brain tumour, along with his wife Siva Jyothi and three children Sowmya, Hari Priya and Yamini, met the chief minister and submitted a representation seeking financial aid for his medical treatment which costs Rs 20 lakh at a hospital in Bangaluru. Jagan told them that Rs 2 lakh will be credited into their bank account immediately and the entire treatment expenses will be borne by the government. K Siva Kumar and G Varalakshmi, hailing from Pulivendula, along with their two children Hindav and Kushal, both being severely anaemic, met Jagan and sought his help for their medical treatment. Jagan assured them of extending better medical treatment to their children. On Saturday, Jagan attended the marriage of his personal secretary D Ravi Sekhar’s daughter.