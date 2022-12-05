Business of wedding service sector booms

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After a long haul of two years, the business of the wedding service sector is back in full swing as the wedding season has started. The service sectors of marriage like wedding organisers, catering services, decorators, tent house suppliers, security, cleaning crew and many other wedding service providers has been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has bought a heavy downturn in their income.

Even after the pandemic, most weddings were celebrated in a low-key fashion while most others were postponed by leaving the workers jobless. Around 84 wedding halls are there in the city and of the total, 18 halls have an occupancy of more than 1,000 people. Another ten halls can accommodate up to 500 people and 56 halls have an occupancy of 100 to 200 people.

On average, as many as 200 to 300 wedding service providers are getting employment directly or indirectly for a wedding that hosts for 1,000 guests in this season. All the suppliers and providers of the marriage service sector are happy with the way their work has rebounded after the fears of Covid.

An engineering student Kesava who works as a food server to provide financial support to his family is cheerful for getting work after a long break. He said that he is happy where he can support his family with his income.

Expressing his contentment over the boom in the business, chief of a famous catering services firm Mohan said, though the last wedding season was much better, the cloud of gloom was hanging over as the Covid-19 positive cases were high in January and February. So people were still wary and worried about safety. “ In this wedding season, we are finally back to our business after the pandemic and I am confident that we will get good profits,” he added.

He further said that he is getting orders for 700 to 900 people which is high compared to the pandemic time. Moreover, the owners are reappointing their staff due to the increased demand in the wedding season as they had no work in the past two years.

As the wedding season continues till the end of this month, several auspicious dates are available in the next year of January and February. The employees and owners are excited and are trying to get as much work as possible to cover their losses and bag profits.

