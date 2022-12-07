Chandrababu Naidu meets NITI Aayog CEO

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu met NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parameswaran Iyer in New Delhi on Tuesday. They discussed formulating a strategy to focus on digital knowledge and preparing a vision document to take the nation ahead. The TDP chief, who attended the G20 preparatory meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, met some top people.
