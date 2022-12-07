Women’s empowerment helps end gender discrimination: Dalit Sthree Sakthi

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Women’s education and empowerment are the solutions for the prevention of violence against women, Dalit Sthree Sakthi national convenor G Jhansi.

On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) conducted various awareness programs in government schools and rural areas on Tuesday. She said that, the United Nations Organization in order to address the increasing violence against women and educate women and children, has introduced International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and various awareness programs are being conducted from November 25 to December 10.

Addressing the school students, she said that, inculcating knowledge about the constitution, lawful rights, and principles would help the students to learn about their responsibilities towards society and act accordingly and make them law-abiding and socially responsible citizens.

Along with this, respecting their elders and women should also be imparted to students from an early age, she added. She also stressed on the role of teachers and the coordination between parents and teachers to make the students socially responsible citizens and prevent gender discrimination in society. DSS coordinator Bhagya Lakshmi and others were also present.

GUNTUR: Women’s education and empowerment are the solutions for the prevention of violence against women, Dalit Sthree Sakthi national convenor G Jhansi. On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) conducted various awareness programs in government schools and rural areas on Tuesday. She said that, the United Nations Organization in order to address the increasing violence against women and educate women and children, has introduced International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and various awareness programs are being conducted from November 25 to December 10. Addressing the school students, she said that, inculcating knowledge about the constitution, lawful rights, and principles would help the students to learn about their responsibilities towards society and act accordingly and make them law-abiding and socially responsible citizens. Along with this, respecting their elders and women should also be imparted to students from an early age, she added. She also stressed on the role of teachers and the coordination between parents and teachers to make the students socially responsible citizens and prevent gender discrimination in society. DSS coordinator Bhagya Lakshmi and others were also present.