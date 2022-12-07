Home States Andhra Pradesh

Women’s empowerment helps end gender discrimination: Dalit Sthree Sakthi

DSS coordinator Bhagya Lakshmi and others were also present.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Gender Equality-Discrimination

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Women’s education and empowerment are the solutions for the prevention of violence against women, Dalit Sthree Sakthi national convenor G Jhansi.

On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS) conducted various awareness programs in government schools and rural areas on Tuesday. She said that, the United Nations Organization in order to address the increasing violence against women and educate women and children, has introduced International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and various awareness programs are being conducted from November 25 to December 10.

Addressing the school students, she said that, inculcating knowledge about the constitution, lawful rights, and principles would help the students to learn about their responsibilities towards society and act accordingly and make them law-abiding and socially responsible citizens.

Along with this, respecting their elders and women should also be imparted to students from an early age, she added. She also stressed on the role of teachers and the coordination between parents and teachers to make the students socially responsible citizens and prevent gender discrimination in society. DSS coordinator Bhagya Lakshmi and others were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gender discrimination Women Empowerment Dalit Sthree Sakthi
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp