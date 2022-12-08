Heavy rains likely over next three days

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and is headed towards south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry in 24 hours. The cyclone, christened Mandous, is likely to impact four districts in the State in the next three days.

According to the IMD, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati and Kadapa will receive moderate rainfall on Thursday. The four districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall on December 9 and 10. The IMD said the cyclone may continue to move west-northeastwards towards North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Under its influence, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Prakasam and some areas in Bapatla, Krishna, and West Godavari districts and also a few places in Rayalaseema will receive moderate rainfall. The district administrations of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor have sounded an alert.

TIRUPATI: The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and is headed towards south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry in 24 hours. The cyclone, christened Mandous, is likely to impact four districts in the State in the next three days. According to the IMD, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati and Kadapa will receive moderate rainfall on Thursday. The four districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall on December 9 and 10. The IMD said the cyclone may continue to move west-northeastwards towards North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts. Under its influence, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Prakasam and some areas in Bapatla, Krishna, and West Godavari districts and also a few places in Rayalaseema will receive moderate rainfall. The district administrations of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor have sounded an alert.