Jagan seeks to push back TDP with impassioned plea at BC Mahasabha

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting his commitment to social justice, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday urged the backward classes (BCs) to rally behind him, going by his government’s track record in empowering them socially, economically and politically. Not just that, Jagan urged them to make 2024 elections the last for TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Listing measures taken by his government not only for their welfare, but also their political uplift, the YSRC chief made a lengthy, impassioned plea, terming the BCs, not backward, but the backbone of his party and the State at large, in a clear and focused effort at consolidating their support.

He was addressing the ‘Jayaho BC Mahasabha’ held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here to which, more than 82,000 leaders from the BCs, right from ward members to Cabinet ministers and MPs, attended. The Mahasabha is significant politically as BCs are seen as the main support base of the TDP. No wonder, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was quick to tweet that “BCs are in the TDP’s DNA, and they are its heartbeat”.

Jagan explained what his government had done for the BCs and contrasted it with Naidu’s contribution during the latter’s tenure in power.He advised each one of the BC leaders present at the meeting to start a door-to-door campaign at the ground level.The party leaders are already on the “Gadapa Gadapa ku Mana Prabhutvam” programme to gain feedback on the government’s schemes.

Now, Jagan seems determined to make a similar effort to make BCs much closer to the YSRC. “Each one of you should adopt 50 houses and publicise welfare measures taken up by our government for the empowerment of BCs,” he stressed. All through his speech, Jagan described BCs as the “backbone” classes and asserted that his government would remain their backbone. He repeatedly referred to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities as “Naa Vaallu’ (mine), owning them.

A huge number of people attended Jayaho BC Maha Sabha of the YSRC at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday I Prasant Madugula

He was unsparing in his criticism of the TDP. “They went to courts and tried to stall all our initiatives from three capitals to housing for the poor. Chandrababu Naidu and his evil quartet have been running false propaganda against the government. The TDP cannot claim even a single welfare measure and that is why, it is not in a position to fight elections alone,” Jagan said, and taunted the TDP chief to make clear whether he could get into poll fray without allies.

The Chief Minister said he had, in tune with the party’s BC Declaration, set up a permanent BC Commission and also ensured 50 per cent of the nominated posts go to BCs. Priority was given to poor social groups in welfare schemes and around Rs 3.19 lakh crore was spent for their financial empowerment. Of the total, 80 per cent of the money was spent on weaker sections, he explained. “The annual budget of 2018-19 and 2022-23 is almost similar. Now, the growth rate is 15 per cent, while it was 19 during 2018-19. People should think why then was there no scheme for their welfare under Naidu’s regime,” he said.

Reiterating his charge that the TDP chief’s policy was plunder, stash and devour, he said the spirit of YSRCP’s manifesto was the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, besides implementation of Navratnas to every doorstep. The government is supporting BCs through Amma Vodi and YSR Cheyutha schemes, while Jagananna Chedodu scheme is being implemented to support small traders. “Around Rs 14,110 crore was given to the beneficiaries under Cheyuta scheme. In Tirumala, the tradition of opening temple doors to Sannidhi Gollas was restored,” he explained.

The Chief Minister mocked that while his government was striving for upliftment of BCs, the previous TDP regime had confined itself to giving iron boxes, sewing machines and tools. “Naidu did not nominate a single BC leader to the Rajya Sabha, while we have politically empowered SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. Out of eight Rajya Sabha nominees, four belong to BCs,” he reminded his audience.

Four of the five Deputy CMs are from BC, SC, ST and minority communities. Out of 32 MLCs, 18 are from BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities. Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Council Chairman Moshen Raju are from weaker sections. BCs are the largest among YSRC’s 32 members in the Legislative Council. Around 67 per cent of mandal parishad posts belong to SC, ST, BC and minorities, he pointed out.

Elaborating on the same, he explained that in the second cabinet expansion, 70 per cent ministers came from SC, ST, BC and minorities. “Eleven ministers are from BCs and 56 per cent from SC, ST, BC and minorities. Similar is the case with the 117 marketing committee chairman posts. Out of 84 municipal chairpersons, 44 are from SC, ST, BC and minorities. Out of 137 corporation chairpersons, 79 are from SC, ST, BC and minorities. 76 out of 196 agriculture marketing committee chairman posts are from BCs,” he said.

