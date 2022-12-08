JSP chief Pawan Kalyan ready with ‘Varahi’ for bus yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the proposed State-wide bus yatra, which is likely to start in January 2023. ‘Varahi’ is ready for Election Battle! - Pawan Kalyan tweeted on Wednesday. He also tweeted videos and pictures of Varahi, which looks like an armoured military vehicle. Varahi is one of Saptamatrikas of Goddess Durga. Hence, the campaign vehicle is named as Varahi.

According to epics, Varahi is the Goddess of protecting all directions. Pawan Kalyan inspected the vehicle and made a trial run of it in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Later, he made some suggestions to Jana Sena leader Tangella Uday Srinivas and also to the technical experts, who are designing it.

JSP leaders said the vehicle is designed with high security measures using modern technology. Political secretary to Pawan Kalyan, P Hari Prasad said, “We have noticed the culture of vindictive actions such as switching off lights during Pawan Kalyan’s tours. So there are special lighting arrangements in the vehicle. Lights have been arranged around the vehicle to avoid any inconvenience.’’

Modern sound system is used with which even thousands of people can hear the JSP chief’s speeches with clarity. CCTVs are installed on all sides and the footage recorded will be sent to server in real-time. The vehicle has space for two persons to sit and discuss with Pawan Kalyan, he added.

Special pooja will be performed to the vehicle at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district after which Varahi will be used for Pawan Kalyan’s tour.Though Pawan Kalyan proposed to take out the yatra from Dasara this year, it was postponed. The JSP chief is set to expose the failures of the YSRC government during the tour.

