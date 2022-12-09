Alert in four AP districts as Mandous to make landfall between Sriharikota, Pondi

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Cyclonic storm Mandous is likely to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota near Mahabalipuram on the midnight of December 9. At the time of landfall, its wind speed is expected to be 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.

According to the IMD bulletin, the cyclonic storm moved nearly west-northwestwards at a speed of 13 kmph and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm by 5.30 pm. “It is very likely to maintain its intensity till early morning of December 9 and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon of December 9,” the Met department said.

Following IMD’s predictions, district administrations of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor have asked people residing in coastal areas to be alert for the next three days. South coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh, including Nellore, Tirupati and Prakasam districts, are likely to witness moderate rainfall from late Thursday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation on Thursday and directed collectors of districts that are likely to be affected to be vigilant. He directed officials to take adequate precautions and monitor the impact of the storm regularly. Officials informed Jagan that Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and other districts are likely to receive heavy rains.

Precautions taken and cities evacuated, cyclone alert

Further, the Chief Minister asked officials of the agriculture department to create awareness about the precautions to be taken by the farmers. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy directed officials of Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and YSR districts to gear up to tackle any eventuality. He explained that the coastal areas may witness 60-70 kmph strong winds when the cyclone makes landfall. Under its impact, Rayalaseema, South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh may receive moderate to heavy rainfall till December 10.

Five NDRF teams have been deployed at Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati and also in Chittoor as they are likely to face the brunt of Mandous, he added. Nellore district collector KVN Chakradhar Babu instructed revenue, police and other officials to monitor the situation and take measures for preventing human and property loss due to the cyclone. He appealed to the public to contact 1077 toll free number for any assistance during heavy rains.

Nellore Municipal Corporation staff have set up 13 rehabilitation shelters in the city limits for people residing in low lying areas. Commissioner D Haritha asked civic staff to clear silt in drains for the free flow of rainwater across the city. She directed the officials to respond to pleas made by the citizens during rains. A 24x7 control room has been set up at the corporation office. People can dial 1800 425 1113, 0861 2301541 for any assistance during rains, she said. Annamayya collector PS Gireesha said the region may receive heavy rains in the next two days and asked the ward and village secretariat staff to monitor the situation in their areas. He instructed them to act swiftly on pleas made by the public during rains.

Andhra braces for cyclone

Five NDRF teams at Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati & Chittoor

Fishermen asked not to venture into the sea for next 3 days

Control rooms set up at municipal corporations

Nellore: 1077, 1800 425 1113, 0861 2301541

Chittoor: 08572 232745

