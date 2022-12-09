Cyclone Mandous to make landfall near Puducherry

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The cyclonic storm Mandous is likely to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram around December 9 midnight. At the time of landfall, the wind speed would be 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph. According to the IMD bulletin, the cyclonic storm Mandous moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph and intensified into a Severe Cyclonic storm by 5.30 pm. “It is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of December 9 and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon of December 9,” the IMD said.

Following the IMD predictions, the district administrations of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor have asked people residing in coastal areas to be alert for the next three days. South coastal areas in the State including Nellore, Tirupati and Prakasam districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall from late Thursday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors of districts likely to be affected to be vigilant. The Chief Minister reviewed the situation Thursday and asked authorities to take adequate precautions reviewing the impact of the storm from time to time.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that due to the impact of Cyclone Mandous, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and other districts are likely to receive heavy rains. He asked agriculture department officials to create awareness about the precautions to be taken by the farmers and to be helpful to them. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy asked the officials of Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiah and YSR districts to gear up to tackle any eventuality.

The Chief Secretary informed that coastal areas may witness 60-70 kilometers of strong winds during the landfall of cyclone. Under the impact of cyclone, the state may receive moderate to heavy rainfall till December 10 in Rayalaseema, South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Five NDRF teams were deployed at Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati and also in Chittoor districts to face the cyclone impact, he added. Nellore district Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu appealed the public to contact 1077 toll free number for any assistance during heavy rains. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea for fishing for the next three days.

TIRUPATI: The cyclonic storm Mandous is likely to make landfall between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram around December 9 midnight. At the time of landfall, the wind speed would be 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph. According to the IMD bulletin, the cyclonic storm Mandous moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph and intensified into a Severe Cyclonic storm by 5.30 pm. “It is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of December 9 and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon of December 9,” the IMD said. Following the IMD predictions, the district administrations of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor have asked people residing in coastal areas to be alert for the next three days. South coastal areas in the State including Nellore, Tirupati and Prakasam districts are likely to witness moderate rainfall from late Thursday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors of districts likely to be affected to be vigilant. The Chief Minister reviewed the situation Thursday and asked authorities to take adequate precautions reviewing the impact of the storm from time to time. The officials informed the Chief Minister that due to the impact of Cyclone Mandous, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and other districts are likely to receive heavy rains. He asked agriculture department officials to create awareness about the precautions to be taken by the farmers and to be helpful to them. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy asked the officials of Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiah and YSR districts to gear up to tackle any eventuality. The Chief Secretary informed that coastal areas may witness 60-70 kilometers of strong winds during the landfall of cyclone. Under the impact of cyclone, the state may receive moderate to heavy rainfall till December 10 in Rayalaseema, South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Five NDRF teams were deployed at Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati and also in Chittoor districts to face the cyclone impact, he added. Nellore district Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu appealed the public to contact 1077 toll free number for any assistance during heavy rains. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea for fishing for the next three days.