Will be first to welcome reunification of AP and Telangana: Sajjala

Reacting to Sajjala’s comments, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the YSRC and TRS had once again started a political drama. 

Published: 09th December 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC senior leader and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Thursday said the party welcomes reunification of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “If there is a possibility of reversing the wheel of time or the Supreme Court directs merger of the two States as bifurcation was not done in accordance with Article 3 of the Constitution, we will be the first to welcome it,’’ he said. 

Responding to former MP Undavalli Arunkumar’s demand that the State implead in the petition he had filed with respect to the AP Reorganisation Act, he clarified, “Our party as well as the YSRC-led State government would like the two States to come together if there is such a possibility... since it is not possible after this many years of bifurcation, we want to fight for justice to the State and resolution of pending issues (of AP Reorganisation Act).”  

Observing that the remarks of the former MP seem to be have been made to target Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for some reason, he pointed out, “The fact is that Congress and TDP have done injustice to the State. It was the YSRC which fought against the bifurcation of the State.’’

“We, and also Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, are unhappy with the manner in which the State was bifurcated. If there is any possibility of reunification, the YSRC would be the first to welcome,’’ he quipped and added that the party is making all efforts for the fulfilment of AP Reorganisation Act assurances and render justice to the State.

"We are clear on our stand right from the beginning and that was why, we lost in Telangana,'' he said and asserted that they would have come to power even in united AP. 

MEANINGLESS, FUMES SHARMILA
YS Sharmila, chief of the YSRTP, strongly condemned the remarks of Sajjala and termed them meaningless. “Telangana is a reality today. It is impossible for the two states to reunite. Some incidents occur only once in history. How can you merge two divided States?” she tweeted 

