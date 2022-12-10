Home States Andhra Pradesh

Book to educate people on crimes launched

With an initiative to increase awareness among public, students, and women on various crimes and preventive measures, the IT Core team has prepared a special book.

Published: 10th December 2022

GUNTUR: Bapatla police department released a book to educate people on various services provided by the police and the measures to be taken during emergencies and various schemes. SP Vakul Jindal inaugurated the book and distributed them to Mahila police personnel on Friday.  Speaking on the occasion, with an initiative to increase awareness among the public, students, and women on various crimes and preventive measures, the IT Core team has prepared a special book.

The book road safety regulations including Disha app, good touch and bad touch, POCSO, child marriage, domestic violence, mobile KYC frauds, cyber frauds, ill effects of consumption of drugs etc., Necessary action would be taken to make these books available at all colleges, schools, libraries and government offices across the district for the students, he added. He instructed Mahila police to distribute these books to people and educate them on various issues and measures to be taken to prevent such crimes.Additional SP P Mahesh, DCRB DSP Lakshmaiah, and other officials were present.

