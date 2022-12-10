Home States Andhra Pradesh

Saltwater stagnation kills coconut trees in Konaseema

Besides, aquaculture done using brackish water is also said to be another cause for the slow death of coconut trees in the picturesque Konaseema region.

Published: 10th December 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Soil fertility in about 25 km land affected due to unrestrained sand mining in 3 mandals of Konaseema

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: Amalapuram in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district is known for its coconut groves. However, the trees in 11 villages, spread across 25 km in the district, now resemble lifeless pillars. Saltwater entering the groves due to illegal sand mining by private contractors has been reported to be the reason for the withering of coconut trees in P Gannavaram, Sakhinetipalli, and Malikipuram mandals.

Besides, aquaculture done using brackish water is also said to be another cause for the slow death of coconut trees in the picturesque Konaseema region.The district has 11,861 aqua ponds in 35,154 acres. Of the total, cultivation in 23,128 acres is done with fresh water, while the rest of the area is under brackish water aqua cultivation.

The increase in aquaculture and the use of brackish water has adversely affected agriculture. Even though fresh water is used in some of the aquaculture ponds, chemicals and medicines used for aquaculture have a negative impact on soil fertility.

Further, salt water flowing through the villages and stagnating in low-lying areas of cultivable lands has disrupted the livelihood of people dependent on coconut groves.It has been estimated that soil fertility in about 25 kilometres of land has been damaged due to unrestrained sand mining.

As a result, farmers in Sankaraguptam, Padamatipalem, Kesanapalli, Turpupalem, Gollapalem, Pallipalem, Gudapalli and Gubbalapalem villages in Malkipuram mandal have been facing several issues.

A drain in Sankaraguptam connects the eight main villages in Malikipuram. It is laid between Gogannamattam and Kesavadasupalem villages. When the sea has high tides, the salt water and drain water enter into nearby villages as the drain has no revetment wall. As a result around 1.80 lakh coconut trees are affected in 3,000 acres, while more than 2,000 trees are on verge of withering due to salt water stagnation.

“Lack of a revetment wall and stagnation of sea water has led to several farmers incurring severe losses,” Mane Garudachalam, a farmer from Kesanapalli, rued and blamed the government’s negligence for the situation. Last month, sarpanches from the eight villages in Malikipuram informed authorities about the damage caused to coconut trees.

Human Rights Foundation (HRF) leader Mutyala Srinivasa Rao alleged that norms of Coastal Regulation Zone were being violated and sand mining was going on unchecked, resulting in the crisis being faced today. “Once fertile, the land is now being rendered useless. Who should be held responsible,” he said.

According to the district Horticulture officer, N Mallikarjuna Rao, over 150 hectares of coconut crop was damaged due to seawater entering the groves in Malikipuram mandal. The government had already constituted a committee, comprising horticulture, irrigation and agriculture scientists. A report, stating that high salinity was the cause for the damage to coconut trees, was submitted. Konaseema district joint collector Dyana Chandra said efforts will be taken to control illicit sand mining.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saltwater Coconut groves Sand mining Illegal sand mining
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp