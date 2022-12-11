Home States Andhra Pradesh

BRS or KCR influence unlikely in Andhra Pradesh

Though the BRS may be in the fray in other Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, the focus will be on the segments in which the seven merged mandals fall

Published: 11th December 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By KV Sailendra
Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Even as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to contest in Andhra Pradesh in the next general elections, there seems to be little support from the people of the seven mandals of Telangana which were merged with Andhra Pradesh during bifurcation.

Though the BRS may be in the fray in other Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, the focus will be on the segments in which the seven merged mandals fall. Chintur, Yetapaka, Kunavaram and VR Puram are now part of Rampachodavaram Assembly segment in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Velerupad and Kukunoorpally now come under the purview of Polavaram Assembly constituency in Euru district.Political leaders and elected representatives from the region are of the view that the contest will be mainly between the YSRC and TDP and the presence of BRS may not have any impact.

Mariyadas, a YSRC leader from Polavaram, opined that no one will entertain BRS in the area. “KCR and his TRS never had a base in the area for the past two decades,” he said.Social activist NVVST Srinivasa Rao said, “People are wise and they may either opt for YSRC or TDP in the ensuing elections.’’

The four mandals of Chintur, Yetapaka, Kunavaram and VR Puram, Bhadrachalam, Vajedu, Charla and Venkatapuram were merged with Khammam district in 1959 for administrative convenience. During bifurcation of the State, four of the five mandals except Bhadrachalam were merged with Andhra Pradesh.

“We never sailed with Telangana.  Our origin and ancestors are in Andhra. At the time of floods only, some people used to make noise against the merger. However, once the compensation issue settled there would be no issue. We go to Bhadrachalam regularly for our daily needs and it does not mean that we are fans of KCR and BRS. It is a myth,’’ he said.

Showkat Ali, a social activist of Chintur, said the people forgot TRS and its leader KCR. “Many areas are being submerged under Polavaram backwaters. People will not be bothered about KCR and BRS. All they want is adequate compensation and speedy rehabilitation of the oustees,” he said.

CPI leader Degala Ramakrishna said the TRS was weak in the area since 2000. “Khammam people rally behind the Left parties, TDP or Congress.After bifurcation of the State, tribals started supporting either the YSRC or TDP. BRS will not get any support in the seven merged mandals,’’ he said.

As bifurcation of the State happened due to KCR only, people are still not able to digest it, he added.TDP leader Dontu Mangeswara Rao said there may not be any impact of BRS in the four mandals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Rashtra Samithi Chandrasekhar Rao Andhra Pradesh bifurcation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp