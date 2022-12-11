Home States Andhra Pradesh

Despite rains, art lovers flock at Amaravati Nrityotsav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The heavy rain that lashed Vijayawada might have damped the spirit of weekend party-goers but not art lovers. Siddharta Auditorium in the city was almost packed to the brim and the audience cherished every moment of the seventh edition of Amaravati Nrityotsav.

Sharon
Lowen performs Odissi in Vijayawada
on Saturday

Considered as one of the biggest annual cultural event, the two-day Nrithyotsav is certainly a delight for art lovers, more particularly classical dance lovers. From K Viswanath’s epic movie Swaranakamalam fame Sharon Lowen to Debjani Chatterjee Group from West Bengal, the cultural fete has a wide range of classic dances.

On day one, Odissi dancer from USA Sharon Lowen, Kuchipudi exponent Geeta Narayana Sudagani from Andhra Pradesh, Rekha Raju group from Karnataka (Mohiniattam) and Amaravati lifetime achievement award winner Rangamani Voleti performed.

From elderly people to young enthusiastic girls, the auditorium resounded with claps and cheers as Sharon Lowen, who in her 70’s, performed traditional Odissi dance. It was followed by Kuchipudi dance by Geeta Narayana Sudagani.

“The enthusiasm and support from the art lovers hasn’t faded a bit. But we need more support from the government to organise such events and promote dance,’’ BR Vikram Kumar, founder-president of Visakhapatnam-based Natraj Music and Dance Academy, also the festival director of Amaravati Nrithyotsav said.

Kumar said the annual festival is going on without a hindrance with the support of art lovers like Ilapuram Raja, the honororay advisor for the event, and Siddharta Kalapeetam.

