Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two key accused in loan app case held, brought to Vizag from Chandigarh jail

Eight loan app cases were reported in Prakasam, five each in Krishna and Chittoor, two each in Konaseema, Nellore and Vizianagaram, one each in Anakapalle and Bapatla.

Published: 11th December 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Prison, Jail

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag crime police have arrested two key accused in the loan app case. The accused, who are serving jail term in Chandigarh jail, were brought to Vizag on Prisoner Transit warrant for questioning. They were involved in 40 loan app cases registered in various police stations across the State.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, crime CI Bhavani Prasad said on credible information they went to Noida and Delhi and arrested three persons, including one Rahul Mehta. They spilled the beans on a larger network of loan app fraud. Based on the information, they zeroed in on key accused Parvez Alam and Abhishek Saini and they found the duo were already in Chandigarh jail.

The CI said the duo were brought from Chandigarh to Vizag by air. They questioned the duo after taking them into custody. He said they were receiving the code and account details from the Chinese loan app operator Jeffry everyday. The duo would pass the details of code and account to recovery agents to collect money from people. The duo will be lodged in the central jail.

Chinese operators are changing their names and accounts frequently to escape the police radar. During interrogation, the police came to know that more people were involved in it. Parvez rose from a recovery agent to a senior team leader of loan app within a short span.

Eight loan app cases were reported in Prakasam, five each in Krishna and Chittoor, two each in Konaseema, Nellore and Vizianagaram, one each in Anakapalle and Bapatla.

The police will visit Chandigarh and Rajasthan soon to nab Anshul Kumar, who got all the details of loan recovery, the CI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizag crime loan app case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp