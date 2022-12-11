Two key accused in loan app case held, brought to Vizag from Chandigarh jail

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag crime police have arrested two key accused in the loan app case. The accused, who are serving jail term in Chandigarh jail, were brought to Vizag on Prisoner Transit warrant for questioning. They were involved in 40 loan app cases registered in various police stations across the State.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, crime CI Bhavani Prasad said on credible information they went to Noida and Delhi and arrested three persons, including one Rahul Mehta. They spilled the beans on a larger network of loan app fraud. Based on the information, they zeroed in on key accused Parvez Alam and Abhishek Saini and they found the duo were already in Chandigarh jail.

The CI said the duo were brought from Chandigarh to Vizag by air. They questioned the duo after taking them into custody. He said they were receiving the code and account details from the Chinese loan app operator Jeffry everyday. The duo would pass the details of code and account to recovery agents to collect money from people. The duo will be lodged in the central jail.

Chinese operators are changing their names and accounts frequently to escape the police radar. During interrogation, the police came to know that more people were involved in it. Parvez rose from a recovery agent to a senior team leader of loan app within a short span.

Eight loan app cases were reported in Prakasam, five each in Krishna and Chittoor, two each in Konaseema, Nellore and Vizianagaram, one each in Anakapalle and Bapatla.

The police will visit Chandigarh and Rajasthan soon to nab Anshul Kumar, who got all the details of loan recovery, the CI said.

