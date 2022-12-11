Home States Andhra Pradesh

Uppada Beach Road closed due to high tides, coastal erosion

People of eight villages in Kakinada district have been waiting for a permanent solution to tackle coastal erosion even as 150 houses and two temples in Uppada have collapsed in the last five years.

Published: 11th December 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kakinada police blocked entry of tourists on the Uppada Beach Road on Saturday due to high tide. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kakinada police blocked entry of tourists on the Uppada Beach Road on Saturday due to high tide. The sea across the coast of Andhra Pradesh has been rough since Friday under the influence of Cyclone Mandous.Coastal erosion has only made matters worse in the region as more than 10 kilometres of the road has been damaged.

As a result, a few houses and several other structures by the seashore have been washed away. Officials of the Roads and Buildings Department have been trying to control sea erosion, but in vain.Six years on, people of eight villages in Kakinada district have been waiting for a permanent solution to tackle coastal erosion even as 150 houses and two temples in Uppada have collapsed in the last five years.

High tides erode the coastline every month, leaving people of Uppada, Ameenabad, Suradapeta,  Jaggarajupeta, Subbampeta, Mayapatnam, Konapapapeta and Addaripeta in U  Kothapalle mandal concerned for their future.

Comments

