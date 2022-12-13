CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asks officials to buy paddy even if it’s damaged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asked the officials to ensure that paddy, even if it discoloured or wet ones, should be purchased at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Jagan Mohan Reddy held a virtual meeting with the district collectors to take stock of the damage caused in the districts due to the heavy rains induced by Cyclone Mandous. The CM asked officials to ensure that the relief was disbursed quickly.

“All types of paddy, including discoloured and wet ones, should be purchased at MSP. Even if the farmers want to sell outside, officials should ensure they get MSP,’’ the CM told the officials.

The Collectors in the districts affected by the Cyclone Mandous should evolve steps for the paddy procurement, he said, adding that seeds should be provided to farmers with 80% subsidy.

He also asked Baptala, Krishna and Konaseema district collectors to take special care of paddy procurement and access damages in their districts.

