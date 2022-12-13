Godavari district collectors inspect paddy yield, functioning of Rythu Bharosa Kendras

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: District collectors of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada on Monday inspected the paddy fields and functioning of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) after it was reported that over two lakh metric tonnes yield may be hit in the region due to the rains induced by Cyclone Mandous and delay in procurement. Konaseema collector Himanshu Shukla and Kakinada collector Kritika Shukla directed officials to procure paddy yield from the farmers even if it was discoloured or sprouted.

Himashu Shukla visited Isukapudi in Ambajipeta mandal and Rajulapalem in P Gannavaram mandal. Appealing to the farmers to sell their produce to the RBKs at the Minimum Support Price and not mediators, he directed the officials to procure all paddy types.

Meanwhile, Kritika Shukla visited Polekurru village RBK in Tallarevu mandal. After listening to the farmers’ woes, she directed the RBKs to purchase the paddy yield without any restrictions.

KAKINADA: District collectors of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada on Monday inspected the paddy fields and functioning of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) after it was reported that over two lakh metric tonnes yield may be hit in the region due to the rains induced by Cyclone Mandous and delay in procurement. Konaseema collector Himanshu Shukla and Kakinada collector Kritika Shukla directed officials to procure paddy yield from the farmers even if it was discoloured or sprouted. Himashu Shukla visited Isukapudi in Ambajipeta mandal and Rajulapalem in P Gannavaram mandal. Appealing to the farmers to sell their produce to the RBKs at the Minimum Support Price and not mediators, he directed the officials to procure all paddy types. Meanwhile, Kritika Shukla visited Polekurru village RBK in Tallarevu mandal. After listening to the farmers’ woes, she directed the RBKs to purchase the paddy yield without any restrictions.