Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam district road in Andhra gets expansion nod

Besides, the government has decided to construct the new highway with no sharp curves in a bid to avoid road accidents.

Published: 14th December 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Union government has approved the development of Pedda Dornala-Hanuman Kunta Junction into a double lane road with Rs 244 crore under the PM Gati Shakti scheme. Union minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari had recently announced the decision on Twitter.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, the PM Gati Shakti Scheme is a national level master plan for multi-modal connectivity. It aims at providing integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another.

With the approval of the project, the single lane road will be widened and developed into a two-lane highway, facilitating a smooth and faster passage for people to reach their destinations.

The government has initiated the process of acquiring land to lay a double lane bypass road outside of Dornala village. The project will help provide better transport facility to Srisailam, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Shiva and Pancharama Kshetras, which witnesses heavy influx of devotees on a daily basis.
Additionally, the government will also construct culverts, bridges on Veligonda-Teegaleru channel as well as on Teegaleru stream, bridge on the tank channel near Chinna Gudipadu village, bridges over Raalla Vaagu and on the local stream near Rajampalli.

Besides, the government has decided to construct the new highway with no sharp curves in a bid to avoid road accidents.

“We have been eagerly waiting for the expansion of the single lane road for a long time. The road, which passes through the middle of Dornala, causes severe inconvenience to vehicular traffic and commuters enroute to Srisailam. Finally, our wait has ended and we are happy with the newly-approved double lane highway project,” M Srinivasa Rao, a teacher from Dornala mandal, expressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Gati Shakti scheme Nitin Gadkari PM Modi
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp