Constable abuses woman, sent to Vacancy Reserve

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vuyyuru rural police station constable has been put in vacancy reserve (VR) for allegedly behaving rude with a woman, who were caught in a sex racket in a rented house at Aakunur village on Monday. A video surfaced on the social media on Tuesday in which the constable was sitting on the floor holding playing cards and abusing the woman disrespectfully.

Kankipadu circle inspector called for a investigation and Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva sent the constable DV Ramana to VR based on the report. According to the sources, the incident happened when a police team from Vuyyur rural police raided a rented house in Aakunur village based on a complaint received from public.

The team inspected the house and caught the accused woman organiser, two customers and other two women were present. After seeing the police, the organiser and other woman pushed the constable and escaped. He lost his cool, when the woman tried to escape and then he abused her. However, his behaviour is unacceptable, said a senior police official. A total of four persons including one of organisers and three women were taken into custody. A case has been registered under relevant sections.

VIJAYAWADA: Vuyyuru rural police station constable has been put in vacancy reserve (VR) for allegedly behaving rude with a woman, who were caught in a sex racket in a rented house at Aakunur village on Monday. A video surfaced on the social media on Tuesday in which the constable was sitting on the floor holding playing cards and abusing the woman disrespectfully. Kankipadu circle inspector called for a investigation and Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva sent the constable DV Ramana to VR based on the report. According to the sources, the incident happened when a police team from Vuyyur rural police raided a rented house in Aakunur village based on a complaint received from public. The team inspected the house and caught the accused woman organiser, two customers and other two women were present. After seeing the police, the organiser and other woman pushed the constable and escaped. He lost his cool, when the woman tried to escape and then he abused her. However, his behaviour is unacceptable, said a senior police official. A total of four persons including one of organisers and three women were taken into custody. A case has been registered under relevant sections.