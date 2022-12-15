Home States Andhra Pradesh

Constable abuses woman, sent to Vacancy Reserve

Kankipadu circle inspector called for a investigation and Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva sent the constable DV Ramana to VR based on the report. 

Published: 15th December 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vuyyuru rural police station constable has been put in vacancy reserve (VR) for allegedly behaving rude with a woman, who were caught in a sex racket in a rented house at Aakunur village on Monday. A video surfaced on the social media on Tuesday in which the constable was sitting on the floor holding playing cards and abusing the woman disrespectfully.

Kankipadu circle inspector called for a investigation and Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva sent the constable DV Ramana to VR based on the report.  According to the sources, the incident happened when a police team from Vuyyur rural police raided a rented house in Aakunur village based on a complaint received from public.

The team inspected the house and caught the accused woman organiser, two customers and other two women were present. After seeing the police, the organiser and other woman pushed the constable and escaped. He lost his cool, when the woman tried to escape and then he abused her. However, his behaviour is unacceptable, said a senior police official. A total of four persons including one of organisers and three women were taken into custody. A case has been registered under relevant sections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp