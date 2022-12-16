Andhra woman seeks CM’s help to return from Dubai

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Shanka Kavya (27) of Palasa has sought the government’s help for her safe return from Dubai, along with her 2-year-old daughter, unable to bear the alleged harassment of her husband Avinash for more dowry. She released a video on various social media platforms narrating her plight in Dubai and how her husband is harassing her and her daughter physically and mentally. Now, the video has gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the video, Kavya stated that she was stranded in Dubai, along with her parents. Though her parents came to Dubai to take Kavya to India, Avinash’s refusal to take her daughter along with them, has become a hurdle to return to India, she said in the video.

Kavya was married to Shanka Avinash of Parvathipuram in the erstwhile Vizianagaram district a few years ago. Her father Doki Jagadeeswara Rao gave 46 tolas (500 grams) of gold ornaments and 3 kg of silver articles to Avinash’s family as dowry at the time of marriage. However, he was not satisfied with the dowry and started harassing her for more. Kavya alleged that she had lost her three-month pregnancy when her husband thrashed her. Subsequently, she gave birth to a girl. However, he expected a boy.

Avinash again started harassing her on the pretext that she gave birth to a girl child. Unable to bear the harassment, she lodged a police complaint against Avinash. After police counselling, Avinash had agreed to continue his married life with Kavya. He went to Dubai, along with his wife and daughter, a few months ago.

Kavya said, “My husband is harassing me both physically and mentally for additional dowry in Dubai. He has resorted to provoke us to commit suicide. Hence, my parents came here to take us back to India. I am not able to bear his torture. Hence, I appeal to AP Chief Minister Jagananna to help us come to India.”

“I came to Dubai along with my wife to take my daughter and granddaughter to India 10 days ago. However, my son-in-law refused to allow to take his daughter to India. We are suffering from health issues and we don’t have money to stay here for long. Hence, I urge the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring us to India us safely,” Jagadeeswara Rao said in the video.

