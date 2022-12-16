Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra woman seeks CM’s help to return from Dubai

Avinash again started harassing her on the pretext that she gave birth to a girl child.

Published: 16th December 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence, Abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Shanka Kavya (27) of Palasa has sought the government’s help for her safe return from Dubai, along with her 2-year-old daughter, unable to bear the alleged harassment of her husband Avinash for more dowry. She released a video on various social media platforms narrating her plight in Dubai and how her husband is harassing her and her daughter physically and mentally. Now, the video has gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the video, Kavya stated that she was stranded in Dubai, along with her parents. Though her parents came to Dubai to take Kavya to India, Avinash’s refusal to take her daughter along with them, has become a hurdle to return to India, she said in the video.

Kavya was married to Shanka Avinash of Parvathipuram in the erstwhile Vizianagaram district a few years ago. Her father Doki Jagadeeswara Rao gave 46 tolas (500 grams)  of gold ornaments and 3 kg of silver articles to Avinash’s family as dowry at the time of marriage. However, he was not satisfied with the dowry and started harassing her for more. Kavya alleged that she had lost her three-month pregnancy when her husband thrashed her. Subsequently, she gave birth to a girl. However, he expected a boy.

Avinash again started harassing her on the pretext that she gave birth to a girl child. Unable to bear the harassment, she lodged a police complaint against Avinash. After police counselling, Avinash had agreed to continue his married life with Kavya. He went to Dubai, along with his wife and daughter, a few months ago.

Kavya said, “My husband is harassing me both physically and mentally for additional dowry in Dubai. He has resorted to provoke us to commit suicide. Hence, my parents came here to take us back to India. I am not able to bear his torture. Hence, I appeal to AP Chief Minister Jagananna to help us come to India.”

“I came to Dubai along with my wife to take my daughter and granddaughter to India 10 days ago. However, my son-in-law refused to allow to take his daughter to India. We are suffering from health issues and we don’t have money to stay here for long. Hence, I urge the AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring us to India us safely,” Jagadeeswara Rao said in the video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic abuse Dowry Mental health
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
UP: Women constables suspended after dance video surfaces online
Nirbhaya's parents coming out of Delhi High Court. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
10 years since Nirbhaya gangrape incident, city still unsafe for women: Parents
Bahadur Shah Zafar. (Photo | Twitter, tequieremos)
Maha: Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait removed from biryani outlet, smashed by right-wing group
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left and captain K.L Rahul celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan during the second day of the first test cricket match in Chattogram. (Photo| PTI)
Kuldeep takes five-for as India bundle out Bangladesh for 150 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp