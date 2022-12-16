Home States Andhra Pradesh

FM Nirmala promises to promote Vizag Tech summit

During her conversation with the summit organisers, she spoke about India’s growth, investment prospects, reforms and the thrust by the Centre to boost the economy.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo| Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Deepika Kolluru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the Global Tech Summit team and pledged her support to promote India’s G-20 presidency and Vizag tech summit. Ahead of the Vizag Tech Summit scheduled to be held in the City of Destiny in  February next year, the finance minister extended her ministry’s support and explained that India’s G-20 presidency is comprehensive, progressive and decisive.

She called on the leaders of the Global Tech Summit, led by Pulsus Group CEO Dr Srinubabu Gedela, to actively promote the G20 economy. “This tech summit is an excellent example of how to bring about inclusive growth and highlight the abilities, skill sets and emerging technologies in India, but also from the country’s perspective to integrate software into industrial automation,” the finance minister said.

During her conversation with the summit organisers, she spoke about India’s growth, investment prospects, reforms and the thrust by the Centre to boost the economy. According to Srinubabu Gedela, who heads the delegation for the Vizag Tech Summit 2023, the follow-up Global Tech Summits will be hosted by India’s major cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore,
besides India’s G-20 presidency. “Our aim is to make India achieve its trillion economic targets in addition to helping the nation create jobs,” he added.

Projects worth Rs 3,000 cr likely to be signed during Vizag Summit

The Vizag Tech Summit will cover a wide range of industries and will feature tech sessions on pharma, education, agriculture, metaverse, biotech, start-ups and awards that will promote inclusive economic growth and technological development. The lead organiser of the Vizag Tech Summit has drawn up plans to hold global tech summits in major cities around the world, including Seoul, Osaka, Brisbane, Riyadh, Rome, London, Toronto, and New York with the support of government and business leaders worldwide.

“We welcome the types of reforms that the government is considering to encourage investments and growth in the tech industry,” Srinubabu Gedela said following his meeting with the finance minister. “The goal of the summit is to attract investments by highlighting available opportunities in relation to India’s digital infrastructure, consumption story, ease of doing business and good governance,’’ he elaborated.
Gedela went to say that the scheduled tech summits provide opportunities for entrepreneurs,as well as abroad, to work together.

The summit is an initiative of Andhra Pradesh government and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. Projects worth Rs 3,000 crore are likely to be signed during the event. The Vizag Tech Summit 2023 will culminate in Visakhapatnam on February 16-17 after hosting conclaves in 11 major cities.

