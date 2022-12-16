Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan to undertake Rythu Bharosa Yatra

Manohar said leaders of the Jana Sena Party will conduct a field study to assess the crop damage due to Cyclone Mandous in Tenali.

Published: 16th December 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Thursday announced that party chief Pawan Kalyan will undertake Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Sattenapalle Assembly constituency of Palnadu district and distribute Rs 1 lakh as aid to the families of 300 tenant farmers, who lost their lives.

Squarely blaming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ‘faulty’ policies for the woes of the farming community, Manohar said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken away guarantee to the rights of tenant farmers.

“At a time when the government has ignored the plight of tenant farmers, the Jana Sena Party on its part has come forward to extend help to the families of those who died by suicide, unable to bear the mounting debt burden,” the JSP leader said.

He released the poster of Pawan’s Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Tenali and took exception to Jagan’s image on pattadar passbooks and wondered what is the need for such a big photo of the Chief Minister.

While claiming that farmers in Jagan’s native district of Kadapa are suffering, the JSP PAC chairman, “Guntur which is hailed as Annapurna, is witnessing a rise in number of tenant farmer suicides now.”
Further, the senior JSP leader accused the YSRC government of indulging in a Rs 6,300-crore scam  in the name of Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Manohar said leaders of the Jana Sena Party will conduct a field study to assess the crop damage due to Cyclone Mandous in Tenali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadendla Manohar Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
UP: Women constables suspended after dance video surfaces online
Nirbhaya's parents coming out of Delhi High Court. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
10 years since Nirbhaya gangrape incident, city still unsafe for women: Parents
Bahadur Shah Zafar. (Photo | Twitter, tequieremos)
Maha: Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait removed from biryani outlet, smashed by right-wing group
India's Kuldeep Yadav, left and captain K.L Rahul celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan during the second day of the first test cricket match in Chattogram. (Photo| PTI)
Kuldeep takes five-for as India bundle out Bangladesh for 150 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp