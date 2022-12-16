Pawan to undertake Rythu Bharosa Yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Thursday announced that party chief Pawan Kalyan will undertake Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Sattenapalle Assembly constituency of Palnadu district and distribute Rs 1 lakh as aid to the families of 300 tenant farmers, who lost their lives. Squarely blaming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ‘faulty’ policies for the woes of the farming community, Manohar said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken away guarantee to the rights of tenant farmers. “At a time when the government has ignored the plight of tenant farmers, the Jana Sena Party on its part has come forward to extend help to the families of those who died by suicide, unable to bear the mounting debt burden,” the JSP leader said. He released the poster of Pawan’s Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Tenali and took exception to Jagan’s image on pattadar passbooks and wondered what is the need for such a big photo of the Chief Minister. While claiming that farmers in Jagan’s native district of Kadapa are suffering, the JSP PAC chairman, “Guntur which is hailed as Annapurna, is witnessing a rise in number of tenant farmer suicides now.” Further, the senior JSP leader accused the YSRC government of indulging in a Rs 6,300-crore scam in the name of Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Manohar said leaders of the Jana Sena Party will conduct a field study to assess the crop damage due to Cyclone Mandous in Tenali.