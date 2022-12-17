Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC likely to operate over 5,000 additional buses for Sankranti

The special buses will be operated to various places such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad and other places in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and more.

Published: 17th December 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is planning to operate 5,000 additional buses across the State during the first three weeks of January to meet the Sankranti rush.
However, the total number of additional buses and bus fares are yet to be decided. People from Andhra Pradesh residing in other States visit their home towns to celebrate the harvesting festival with their families.

“The additional bus services will be operational from January 1 to 18. Passengers can book tickets online. The special buses will be operated to various places such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad and other places in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Tirupati, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in AP. “When compared to the previous year, we are making plans to ply more buses for this Sankranti. An official confirmation on total number of buses and prices will be issued soon,” APSRTC Vice-Chairman and MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp