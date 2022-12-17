APSRTC likely to operate over 5,000 additional buses for Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is planning to operate 5,000 additional buses across the State during the first three weeks of January to meet the Sankranti rush.

However, the total number of additional buses and bus fares are yet to be decided. People from Andhra Pradesh residing in other States visit their home towns to celebrate the harvesting festival with their families.

“The additional bus services will be operational from January 1 to 18. Passengers can book tickets online. The special buses will be operated to various places such as Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad and other places in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Tirupati, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in AP. “When compared to the previous year, we are making plans to ply more buses for this Sankranti. An official confirmation on total number of buses and prices will be issued soon,” APSRTC Vice-Chairman and MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

