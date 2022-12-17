Jagan pulls up 32 MLAs over govt programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has compared the 2024 general elections a war between classes in the state during a review meeting on the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (GGPM) programme held at his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday. Jagan said: “Today, the war is not between castes, but between classes, between the rich and the poor. We are the representatives of the poor. If we lose the elections, it is the loss to the poor. Politics of back stabbing, cheating will rule the roost. We should not let it happen.”

Taking stock of the progress of ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ku Mana Prabhutavam’ (Our Government at your door steps), CM Jagan expressed his ire over 32 MLAs for lagging behind in the implementation of the programme.

Asking the MLAs to up their game, the CM said, “Participate religiously and reach out to the public through the mass contact programme.” With the general elections barely 16 months away, CM Jagan said that the MLAs have enough time to visit every household and that there is no hurry to complete the programme.

“If you do not reach out to people, they might think that we no longer care for them and in turn they might turn against us. Even if you think they might not vote for us, you should visit the households,” he warned the MLAs and others. The CM went on to say that he wanted to see each and every MLA again in the Assembly after the 2024 elections.

Directing the MLAs and party leaders to identify High Impact works (HIWs) in the villages, Jagan advised them not to focus on self-gain. “There should be no compromise on the works and spending of the funds allocated to each secretariat. Proposals should be uploaded from the spot,” he added.

‘2024 will be war among classes, not castes’

The Chief Minister further said distribution of tabs for Class VIII students through MLAs will begin from December 21. The tabs distribution programme should be conducted in the morning and MLAs should participate in the door-to-door programme in the evening. Similarly, the welfare pensions should be distributed by the MLAs from first of every month for a week besides participating in the door-to-door programme, he said.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the objective of the programme was to ensure each and every MLA visits every household in their respective constituency. During analysing the situation, those who were lagging behind were asked to improve. There is nothing to be read between the lines, he asserted.

