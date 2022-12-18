Home States Andhra Pradesh

FIRs against 10 YSRC and nine TDP leaders

Meanwhile, a blame game ensued between the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP leaders.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:   Police on Saturday registered two FIRs against 19 people, nine from TDP and 10 from YSRC, a day after violent clashes erupted between groups at Macherla in Palnadu district. According to official sources, upon receiving a complaint from one Challa Mohan, a local rice dealer and YSRC leader, cases under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) were booked against nine people.

Macherla TDP in-charge Julakanti Brahma Reddy was listed as accused number 1 in the case, while another TDP leader Babu Khan was A2. Clashes broke out on Friday evening after Brahma Reddy took out a rally as part of the party’s ‘Idemi Karma Rashtraniki’ programme. Based on a complaint filed by one Polireddy Ramya, cases were filed under IPC Section 435 against 10 YSRC activists for ransacking houses, and setting cars and furniture on fire. Macherla Municipal Chairperson Turaka Kishore was listed as accused number 1 and Challa Mohan as accused number 2.

YSRC & TDP blame each other for Macherla clash

Accusing the TDP of trying to cause a ‘scene’ by provoking local people, Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy said such incidents will help TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu gain political mileage and evoke interest among the public as he has no other issues to address.

Describing Macherla violence as State-sponsored terrorism under the direct supervision of police, TDP spokesperson Varla Ramaiah questioned how the Chief Minister can continue in power when he cannot even maintain law and order in the State.

